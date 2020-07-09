All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Jedediah Redwoods along the Boy Scout trail glow with the late afternoon Northern California sunshine. The hike thru old-growth cathedral redwoods looking for compositions at any time of day is a rewarding experience. Right from the start, the trail is gorgeous. You walk on a soft dirt path that undulates its way through old-growth redwoods, edged by ferns and sorrel. Around every bend lies majestic views that challenge ones composition skills to bring about a primary subject without overwhelming the viewer.