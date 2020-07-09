User Icon
Jedediah Smith Redwoods, California, USA by Scott Eliot

Views: 969

The Jedediah Redwoods along the Boy Scout trail glow with the late afternoon Northern California sunshine. The hike thru old-growth cathedral redwoods looking for compositions at any time of day is a rewarding experience. Right from the start, the trail is gorgeous. You walk on a soft dirt path that undulates its way through old-growth redwoods, edged by ferns and sorrel. Around every bend lies majestic views that challenge ones composition skills to bring about a primary subject without overwhelming the viewer.

