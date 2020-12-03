User Icon
Smooth Surroundings

Jasper National Park, Canada by Scott Aspinall

Jasper National Park, Canada by Scott Aspinall
Picture Story

It was my first day in the Canadian Rockies during my 2020 winter landscape photography trip, and I was looking for two things: burnt forest, and a tree buried in snow. I knew that if I found compelling intimate landscape photographs of these things, I could label it a successful trip. Interestingly enough, I photographed both this and Steadfast on the first two days of the trip. 

I had photographed the iconic Mount Chephren that morning and decided that I wanted to go check out Tangel Ridge from there. So, I jumped in the car after a beautiful sunrise and headed north up the Icefields Parkway. As I passed Saskatchewan Crossing, it began to register that my shot of a snow-covered tree could be fulfilled here. The snow was getting deeper and deeper as I ventured further north. As I drew near Tangel Ridge though I ran into avalanche control, they had blocked the road to Tangel, resulting in a delay of what could be a few hours. With plans to get back to Abraham Lake for sunset, that wouldn't fly. I turned around and retreated down the Icefields Parkway defeated. My spirits lifted when I passed a small clearing that I was blind to coming the other way. I saw this small tree immediately and, after finding a safe place to pull over, jumped out with my gear. After wading through waist-deep snow for several minutes, I finally positioned myself for this photograph. I waited for a cloud to pass over the sun, which gave me the perfect flat-directional light needed for this scene.

LPM Special Offer

