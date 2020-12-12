All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While attending a winter Photo workshop in the Canadian Rockies during one of the coldest weeks that I have ever experienced, with multiple days of -40 degrees F, we still ventured out each day to capture the beauty and majesty of many stunning locations. It seems around almost every turn in the road and exciting visual scene would be showcased before us. On one such day while exploring Jasper National Park we came across these two small trees on the side of a snow covered hill. The muted sun light casted soft shadows across two folds in the snow making for a delightful simple image.