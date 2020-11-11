User Icon
You are at:»»»Japenese Garden Bridge, Victoria, BC, Canada by Claude Dalley
Japenese Garden Bridge, Victoria, BC, Canada by Claude Dalley

Japenese Garden Bridge, Victoria, BC, Canada by Claude Dalley
Picture Story

Hatley Castle in Victoria was built by the Dunsmuir family over 100 years ago. At present it forms part of the University of Victoria. The ground are well landscaped in a variety of themes, ie. English, Italian,casual,formal and Japanese. This photo was taken of a bridge in the Japanese Garden.

On this autumn day I walk all the paths in the garden and found many wonderful compositions. When I returned to the little wooden bridge I knew this was the one I needed to capture. So camera on tripod,settings adjusted, wire release attached and insure the composition and take the shot.

