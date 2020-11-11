All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Hatley Castle in Victoria was built by the Dunsmuir family over 100 years ago. At present it forms part of the University of Victoria. The ground are well landscaped in a variety of themes, ie. English, Italian,casual,formal and Japanese. This photo was taken of a bridge in the Japanese Garden.

On this autumn day I walk all the paths in the garden and found many wonderful compositions. When I returned to the little wooden bridge I knew this was the one I needed to capture. So camera on tripod,settings adjusted, wire release attached and insure the composition and take the shot.