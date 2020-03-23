User Icon
Japanese Garden, Portmeirion, Wales by Jackie Matear

Japanese Garden, Portmeirion, Wales by Jackie Matear
This image was taken at Portmerion, a quirky Italianate-style village on the coast of North Wales complete with turrets, an elaborate piazza and a rainbow of ornate facades. In addition to being the setting for the 1960s cult classic ‘The Prisoner’, Portmeirion is home to a 70-acre sub-tropical forest surrounded by the dramatic panorama of the Snowdonia mountains.

The autumnal colours of the trees in the Japanese Garden created spectacular reflections in the lily-covered lake. I made a number of different compositions at different focal lengths from different viewpoints around the lake. In the end, I preferred this slightly more abstract image capturing just the reflection in an impressionistic style.

I used a polarising filter to the reduce the glare on the water (being careful not to overly affect the reflection itself) and rotated the image in post-production so that the tree on the left of the image appeared the right way up.

