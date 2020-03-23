Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken at Portmerion, a quirky Italianate-style village on the coast of North Wales complete with turrets, an elaborate piazza and a rainbow of ornate facades. In addition to being the setting for the 1960s cult classic ‘The Prisoner’, Portmeirion is home to a 70-acre sub-tropical forest surrounded by the dramatic panorama of the Snowdonia mountains.

The autumnal colours of the trees in the Japanese Garden created spectacular reflections in the lily-covered lake. I made a number of different compositions at different focal lengths from different viewpoints around the lake. In the end, I preferred this slightly more abstract image capturing just the reflection in an impressionistic style.

I used a polarising filter to the reduce the glare on the water (being careful not to overly affect the reflection itself) and rotated the image in post-production so that the tree on the left of the image appeared the right way up.