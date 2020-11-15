All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

To get autumn pictures with a river in Belgium you need to venture out to the Ardennes, there are several small rivers most which wander through forests.

Not all of them are photogenic, but La Hoegne around Jalhay certainly is. The walking path along the river is about 5km and has a lot of photographic opportunities. If you want some quality time reserve at least a day and you will come back with a card full of beautiful pictures.

Autumn season was getting on its peak, after days of rain the forecast predicted an overcast day without wind. I knew I had to go out and take pictures at La Hoegne. The river would be nice 'thick' with water and the sun wouldn't pose a big problem with the contrast, so I left that day for my two hour drive to get there (yes Belgium is small, but still it takes some time to get to places).

I started walking the river downstream and took some pictures along the way. I was already quite happy with my shots, until I reached this spot which I saw from above (the walking trail is in the top right of the picture). I immediately saw the potential of this scene, that fern, the streaks that small waterfall. I headed down the trail, changed my walking shoes to my Wellington boots and proceeded with camera and tripod to stand in the middle of the river (it's not too deep). The framing was easy as I already envisioned the composition from above, from my previous pictures I knew 20 seconds would about right. Pushed the button and I was extremely happy with the result, that it was good for today. The rest of the river will be for next year.