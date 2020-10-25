All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I captured this picture on my road trip, in early October this year, from U. P. (Upper Peninsula) in Michigan to California on the banks of the Mississippi River in Jacobson MN. There is a beautiful rest-stop on I200 just as you are leaving Jacobson heading west. This rest-stop is also a trailhead for ATV’s and there is an extensive trail system available to enjoy, but we were on a mission to get to Yellowstone so no exploring past the rest-stop. This was my first time seeing the Mississippi river since I was in grade school - so what attracted me to this leaf?

There was a majestic river to take photos of with beautiful puffy clouds, the sky all photographers dream of, yet I saw and photographed this yellow leaf on a pile of fallen leaves that are very crunchy and just about to turn into ground cover (if you know what I mean) that almost everyone would just step on. It was holding on to its striking yellow color on its way to becoming a dark tan when others couldn’t do so, it was persevering. Maybe it reminded me of home - there were devastating fires happening in California some really close to my house and oaks are very prevalent in California. How fortunate was I to enjoy this site in contrast to the calamities happening back at home!

Taken with an iPhone and edited with Photoshop Express on the iPhone. Edits included basic exposure, color balance, contrast and some spot removal. Since it was mid day the light was very contrasty so I had a lot of spots to remove. When on a road trip you do the best you can with the light you have - is specially when you are traveling with someone with an agenda.