Jaco Islet, Timor-Leste by Isabel Nolasco

Jaco Islet, Timor-Leste by Isabel Nolasco
Jaco has to be the true paradise on Earth. A hidden jewel in one of the tiniest countries od the world, Timor-Leste, where I lived for almost 10 years. Jaco's sunrises are epic, and every time I'd go there I'd wake up before the sun rose. A show for our eyes. I must have made more than 100 photos of Jaco's sunrises. This one is just a detail, with the colors and the reflexes of the sun rays in the wet sand.

