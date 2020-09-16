All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We woke up at 3AM in preparation to make our three hour drive. We headed south into Arkansas to beat the sunrise. We arrived at the trail head and began our hike into this area. As the sun began to rise the light illuminated the forest and this was the first scene I saw. I set up my gear and took this picture. The tree roots were growing on top of the ground making for some great foreground interest. After shooting several shots we had breakfast and explore the rest of the creek.