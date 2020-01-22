Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was making photos of the Foss a Sidu waterfall in Iceland while traveling with Muench Workshops in September, 2013. After getting some interesting images of the waterfall I was looking for other compositions when I spotted this red hut at the base of the cliff. I tried several compositions before settling on this one. I was attracted to the pattern formed by the trail leading to the hut and the lines of grass covered scree or volcanic ash. I have returned to the site in recent years only to find the area is now fenced and you no longer get to the site this image was made.