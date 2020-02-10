Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

There was a very strong wind, a lot of waves and tons of rocks. I really love that location in Scotland, and I tried to take a photograph of this popular lighthouse on the Isle of Skye from a different angle . It was absolutely gorgeous and I enjoyed a lot listening to the waves crashing on the rocks below me! The colour of the water and the moody sky were exactly what I was looking for.