Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I hiked in to this location and tried to capture water flow at various speeds. Attempted various compositions and speeds. Also tried setting up shot and changing the ISO. The results that I favored were this enclosed photo. I spent about 90 minutes working through compositions and various water flows settings.

Coming from the USA, I found this to be a beautiful country side. After the shoot I was able to take lunch and listen to the sounds of the waterfall. The approaching mist in the background added drama.