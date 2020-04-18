User Icon
You are at:»»»Isle of Arran, Scotland by Phillip Rubaloff

Isle of Arran, Scotland by Phillip Rubaloff

Views: 445
Waterfall Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I hiked in to this location and tried to capture water flow at various speeds. Attempted various compositions and speeds. Also tried setting up shot and changing the ISO. The results that I favored were this enclosed photo. I spent about 90 minutes working through compositions and various water flows settings.

Coming from the USA, I found this to be a beautiful country side. After the shoot I was able to take lunch and listen to the sounds of the waterfall. The approaching mist in the background added drama.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®