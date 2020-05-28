All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Spring in Vermont is a wonderland of colors as flowers unfurl with the increasing warmth and wetness of the season. While the fully opened flowers seem to beg to be photographed, unfurled buds hang shyly behind the fully opened. I was pleased with the photograph of an unopened bud on a flowering tree taken with my new Lensbaby Velvet 56. The blur and the glow seemed to fit the subject and elevate it to the "look at me" status of the flowers nearby.