Picture Story

I loved the Clematis when they were in bloom, with vivid whites and purples. They are common vining garden flowers in Vermont because of their beauty and prolific blooms. As those fade in mid summer, most would say that their beauty also faded. However, as the structure of the vining flower became evident the curling center of the flower became endlessly fascinating. Webs draped across the curls and the soft light from the sun lit some of the curls. It is always a challenge to photograph flowers, with the brisk winds that frequently blow in mid to late summer in Vermont.