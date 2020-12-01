All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The west shore of New York state lit up at sunrise across Lake Champlain in late October when the sun touched the foliage colored shoreline. I grabbed my camera and tripod when I saw the extraordinary display through my living room window. I traded slippers for sneakers, but didn't stop long enough to add a sweater or gloves to my gear as I rushed outside on that very chilly morning. Red checked and covered with burs from my lakeside run to capture it before the display was gone, I was happy with my capture of reds, yellows and ambers the sun highlighted.