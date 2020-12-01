User Icon
Isle La Motte, Vermont, USA by Dotty Danforth

Isle La Motte, Vermont, USA by Dotty Danforth
The west shore of New York state lit up at sunrise across Lake Champlain in late October when the sun touched the foliage colored shoreline. I grabbed my camera and tripod when I saw the extraordinary display through my living room window. I traded slippers for sneakers, but didn't stop long enough to add a sweater or gloves to my gear as I rushed outside on that very chilly morning. Red checked and covered with burs from my lakeside run to capture it before the display was gone, I was happy with my capture of reds, yellows and ambers the sun highlighted.

