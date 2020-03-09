Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Wind River Range in Wyoming is one of my favorite areas for backpacking and of course photography. The glacier-carved lakes are not only surrounded by amazing granite peaks, they usually offer wonderful fishing. Island Lake, where this photograph was made, is about a 15 mile hike from the trailhead and provides a wonderful basecamp for exploring the surrounding areas, including the beautiful Titcomb Basin. We had been having a variety of weather on this trip in August 2017. Suspecting that we might be in for an interesting sunrise, I awoke well before my campmates and headed to the east end of the lake.

I first stopped to shoot a setting full moon reflected in a small, nearby tarn. As it got lighter, I noticed that the clouds behind me were beginning to break and headed for a spot that I had scouted earlier in the trip. I thought that it might provide a good view of the sun as it rose around a formation called Elephant Head. I was not disappointed! I immediately knew that I would title this image “Seeing Double.”