Isla Mujeres, Mexico by Jonathan Cook

Picture Story

Just a short ferry ride across the bay from Cancun, tiny Isla Mujeres could not be more different. The cosmopolitan party scene of Cancun is replaced with small intimate tiki bars, quiet restaurants and romantic drinks at boutique hotels overlooking the pristine coast. In addition, Isla maintains a strong connection with nature for those who wish to explore it. During my visit back in 2017, I often would grab my camera and walk out the door without any particular destination in mind. The Caribbean invites wandering and even the most popular beach on the island shown in this shot, Playa Norte, has a tranquil feel that allows for relaxation. I was particularly struck by just how many different shades of blue exist on the island. The sky and ocean both change throughout the day, displaying different moods to appreciate. Clouds, sand, rocks and piers serve as wonderful accents to all of the blues and provide the perfect complementary touches.