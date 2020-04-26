Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One afternoon, during the corona quarantine, I decided to explore a new part of Switzerland. A couple of weeks ago, I stumbled upon images which were taken in the so called 'Isenthal'. I decided to give it a try and was not disappointed. I parked my car at the end of the road and was taken back, huge mountains were rising left, right and in front of me. I had planned a hike up the mountain towards a glacier in the back.

I started my hike and could not stop taking pictures which prolonged my journey a little bit. Then, this waterfall in the far distance came into my point of view. From where I was standing, I could not have a perfect vision, thus I decided to change my journey and go directly up the mountain along a farm with several cows. They looked at me like I was an alien, I felt like being on a different planet anyway. The whole landscape was surreal. Finally, I was able to capture the image at hand. I managed to climb high enough to have a perfect view on the waterfall. The valley below was already covered in shades. The waterfall was still lit by the afternoon light. The light was rather harsh, but I think it added the missing piece to the final image. I set up my tripod and captured this image. I used a tripod to make sure that the image will be pin sharp. I hope you enjoy this image.