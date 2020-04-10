Scarista Mhor, Isle of Harris, Scotland by Fraser Ross

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A friend was working on Harris and part of the job was a house by this beach. It is a small beach by Scarista Mhor. I had been there a couple of days with no luck with great light. The morning of this shot looked promising so I went out and the sunrise just kept giving. Getting close to the rocks was difficult because there was the odd freak wave which would go above my knees. One of these freak waves swept a walking pole of mine out to sea. I put on a 6 stop filter to get the flow of the waves and a 3 stop nd grad to reduce the dynamic range. I waited to get a good wave start to flow out and snapped the shot. I got over 100 great shots, all diferent, this morning and every one a keeper.