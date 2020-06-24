All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is one of my favorite locations, it never disappoints. But due to the recent lockdown I had been unable to get to it easily. Once the restrictions were lifted it was the first place I headed. The sunrise was gorgeously foggy and colorful. I spent a good hour capturing all different angles and vistas. This one was one of my favorites. It is like the sun and the fog are having a battle over which is going to dominate the scene. So spectacular!