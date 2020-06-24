User Icon
You are at:»»»Inverness, California, USA by Heather Roberson
Misty Landscape Assignment

Inverness, California, USA by Heather Roberson

By on 0 Comments

Inverness, California, USA by Heather Roberson
Views: 619

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is one of my favorite locations, it never disappoints. But due to the recent lockdown I had been unable to get to it easily. Once the restrictions were lifted it was the first place I headed. The sunrise was gorgeously foggy and colorful. I spent a good hour capturing all different angles and vistas. This one was one of my favorites. It is like the sun and the fog are having a battle over which is going to dominate the scene. So spectacular!

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®