Interview by Tiffany Reed Briley
Hi Sarah. It is such a pleasure to get to interview you. Tell me a little bit about your background, where are you from and when did you start in photography?
I am a landscape, portrait, wedding and commercial photographer. I live in Salmon Arm, BC. It’s a city of roughly 20,000 people surrounded by mountains, forests, waterfalls and lakes. I have been a photographer for around seven years – the first four being a hobbyist and the last three running it as a business.
What was it about the art of photography that caused you to fall in love with it?
It was Photoshop that made me fall in love with photography. I had a friend many moons ago who used to edit portraits and made band cover albums in Photoshop and I remember being so fascinated with the program that I started editing pictures myself, which I would take on my parents’ Canon point-and-shoot camera. I then started ...