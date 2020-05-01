The Seattle landscape photographer talks with Tiffany Reed Briley about sobriety, inspiration and the gift of self-awareness RYAN DYAR

Hey Ryan, it is so nice to chat with you. First let me tell you that personally I am a huge fan of your work, so I am really excited to dive in and ask you a few questions. To get started, please tell me how you got started in photography.

Hi, Tiffany. Thank you so much for not realizing I am unworthy of having my name anywhere in Landscape Photography Magazine. There is always so much talent in these pages and I am here to balance the scales a bit!

How I got started in photography? Well, I have never answered this question publicly with 100% honesty, so I guess now is a good time to open up a little after so many years. After a battle with a certain substance when I was in my early 20s (an abuse epidemic still tearing lives apart that breaks my heart), I picked up a camera a couple weeks after getting clean. Those out there who have never gone from addiction to sobriety might not relate to this, but getting clean leaves a massive void in your life that drugs once filled – this is what leads to relapses. I filled this void with a camera on the recommendation of a friend. “Go take some pictures, man. It is a great excuse to get out in nature and to give you focus on something” were the words Cameron said to me that changed my life. I took his advice and now it has been eleven years drug-free, and I make my living with a camera. I never would have guessed! But honestly, if I could, I would never go back and change my journey because it has made me (I hope) a good person and led me to happiness I never imagined possible in my life.

Sorry to get so heavy right off the bat. Let's hope this interview doesn’t go off the rails too much!

Prior to photography, what were you doing for a job?

I sat at a desk for many hours, which is basically what I do for a living now. But it was nothing exciting and the pay was even less exciting. I still ...