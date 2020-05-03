Ilulissat, Greenland by Debarshi Das

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Deeply motivated by works of Paul Nicklen and Keith Ladzinski I decided to travel to Norway, Iceland, and Greenland in the last 1 year. My recent travel to Greenland for a fortnight has opened my eyes regarding Rapid Climate Change and Vanishing of Icebergs. This photograph was taken from a chopper when I was flying over northern icefields from Ilulissat in Greenland. These beautiful blue icebergs are extending for miles and miles. It was an absolutely otherworldly beauty and I got to capture the iceberg fissure created due to temperature rise in the polar region due to climatic change.

This photograph not only tells us about our planet's breathtaking locations but also about the climatic crisis which our planet is going through. I wish to cover Falkland, Ushuaia, Baffin, Yellowknife, Rovaniemi, Fairbanks, Patagonia, and Svalbard in coming years and if I can ever get a grant from any organization I would like to shoot a documentary on mythological stories and history of tribes (Kalaallit, Inuinnait, Naukan, Yupik, Sami, and Aleut) of Arctic Circle across Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Alaska, and Northern Canada.