Ile Du Guesclin, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

Picture Story

I had kept in mind this very photogenic place, to be revisited when the conditions would be ideal. The weekend of the summer was perfect, since the sun was going to set behind Du Guesclin Island... I could only hope that the clouds would be there. And I wasn't disappointed! I waited for the sun to set, illuminating with its most beautiful colors the clouds that seemed to be leaving the castle! I tested different exposure times, but the longer exposure times "erased" the very particular shapes of the clouds. This image with 3 seconds of exposure is my favourite. For my English friends: This place is only 15 minutes from Saint-Malo.