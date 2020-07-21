User Icon
You are at:»»Ile Du Guesclin, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Ile Du Guesclin, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

By on 0 Comments

Ile Du Guesclin, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo
Views: 1,237

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I had kept in mind this very photogenic place, to be revisited when the conditions would be ideal. The weekend of the summer was perfect, since the sun was going to set behind Du Guesclin Island... I could only hope that the clouds would be there. And I wasn't disappointed! I waited for the sun to set, illuminating with its most beautiful colors the clouds that seemed to be leaving the castle! I tested different exposure times, but the longer exposure times "erased" the very particular shapes of the clouds. This image with 3 seconds of exposure is my favourite. For my English friends: This place is only 15 minutes from Saint-Malo.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®