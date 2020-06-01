User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Ijen Volcano, East Java, Indonesia by Sarah Landry

Ijen Volcano, East Java, Indonesia by Sarah Landry
Views: 584

Picture Story

When I took this picture, I was just coming back up from the Ijen Volcano crater. The best time to go is at night because it's possible to observe a very special phenomenon called "Blue fire". Small detail : the air is toxic because of sulfur emanations, so the hike as to be done with a gas mask! When I finally got back on the ridge of the crater, the sun was coming up and I saw for the first time the beautiful landscape that was surrounding me. It was difficult to capture a clean image because of all the smoke and the low light factor. I had a tripod but the wind was so intense that it didn't do any good! In the end, I think that all those conditions put together made this moment very memorable!

LPM Special Offer

