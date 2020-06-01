All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

When I took this picture, I was just coming back up from the Ijen Volcano crater. The best time to go is at night because it's possible to observe a very special phenomenon called "Blue fire". Small detail : the air is toxic because of sulfur emanations, so the hike as to be done with a gas mask! When I finally got back on the ridge of the crater, the sun was coming up and I saw for the first time the beautiful landscape that was surrounding me. It was difficult to capture a clean image because of all the smoke and the low light factor. I had a tripod but the wind was so intense that it didn't do any good! In the end, I think that all those conditions put together made this moment very memorable!