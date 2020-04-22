User Icon
Iguazu Falls, Parana, Brazil by Pedro Garcia Saez

It is not about the waterfall itself, but the atmosphere it creates. The picture tries to capture an ephemeral landscape, just one of them, the blink of an eye. In a bit of an abstract and "architectonic" way, with a cliff and a tree as foreground, it tries to condense the context with a strong sense of scale. The magnitude of the Iguazú Waterfalls is just impressive. Magic. The picture was taken during a college trip to Brazil, with my students from the Bolivian University.

