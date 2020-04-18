Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Iguazu Falls complex of waterfalls is between Argentina and Brazil. The falls on both sides of the border comprise the largest waterfall in the world by volume, and I found it to be the most impressive waterfall that I have visited.

Most of the falls are on the Argentine side and the best access and views are on that side. Access from the Brazil side is reasonable, but inconvenient for many landscape photographers, since they may have more reason to approach from the south. The most convenient time to visit Iguazu may be on your way to or from Argentine Patagonia as you pass through Buenos Aires. Making the fairly short round trip flight is a very worthwhile diversion.

The falls are over two main steps of erosionally resistant basalt ledges at the edge of the Parana Plateau. About half of the volume flows into a narrow chasm called the Devil’s Throat. The remaining water flows over hundreds of smaller falls that comprise the complex.

I have been to the location twice, and I think the most graphically interesting views are of the moderate size falls on the sides of the main flow. You really need to go to the site a day in advance and do a reconnaissance of all the possibilities. My technique was to go on a day when there were thunderclouds in view, be among the first people into the park in the morning, go to the preferred area, and use a wide angle lens with long exposures.