Picture Story

This picture is part of a project run by the GDT, German Society for Nature Photography, the weekend of October 25/26 this year, where all the members of the GDT were invited to shoot pictures in their vicinity these two days for a big so far unknown project. The weather forecast was really promising for mist in the morning, however, I thought it also some hoar frost might occur. Only the former expectation was met at this little lake in an ice-age formed region in Southern Bavaria with a number of little lakes. I had to drive by car approx 30 min, thus stood up early enough to catch the rising sun.