Idrijske Krnice, Spodnja Idrija, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen

By on 2 Comments

Idrijske Krnice, Spodnja Idrija, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen
Foggy winter days. I wake up in the foggy early morning. Look outside my window, where I saw white all around from snow and fog. It's been already afternoon when I saw some of blue sky. I took my camera and went out searching for some sunlight. Walking a few minutes in a deep snow and searching for a good composition. Sun was showing just up on trees and fog was coming and go away. Took a few shots on this spot and fog goes all away out. I had some luck to take this little magical moment of light.

