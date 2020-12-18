All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Foggy winter days. I wake up in the foggy early morning. Look outside my window, where I saw white all around from snow and fog. It's been already afternoon when I saw some of blue sky. I took my camera and went out searching for some sunlight. Walking a few minutes in a deep snow and searching for a good composition. Sun was showing just up on trees and fog was coming and go away. Took a few shots on this spot and fog goes all away out. I had some luck to take this little magical moment of light.