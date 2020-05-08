Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My favorite place near my home Idrijske Krnice - Slovenia, about 10min bike ride. Place where you can take great photo in any time of year and any time of weather condition.

Spring green colors and yellow dandelion meadow in front of old barn realy blow out and cloudy day weather was just perfect time I get here that day. I will be back here when dandelion become white beam, just hope not gonna be windy and blow them all off.