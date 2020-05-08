User Icon
Spring Colours Assignment

Idrijske Krnice, Spodnja Idrija, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen

Idrijske Krnice, Spodnja Idrija, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen
My favorite place near my home Idrijske Krnice - Slovenia, about 10min bike ride. Place where you can take great photo in any time of year and any time of weather condition.

Spring green colors and yellow dandelion meadow in front of old barn realy blow out and cloudy day weather was just perfect time I get here that day. I will be back here when dandelion become white beam, just hope not gonna be windy and blow them all off.

