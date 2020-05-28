All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Slovenia have many green nature, forest, lakes, perfect for landscapes. This is my favorite place and I am back. In anytime of year is great to be here.

Now dandelion went from yellow flower to white. Amazing sunset with high clouds. I use lee filter big stopper and two lee ND soft grad 0.9 plus 0.6 this give me very long exposure 408 sec and darken a sky with two ND soft grad give me a good exposure on whole photo.