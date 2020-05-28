User Icon
Idrijske Krnice, Spodnja Idrija, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen
Idrijske Krnice, Spodnja Idrija, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen

Idrijske Krnice, Spodnja Idrija, Slovenia by Andrija Majsen
Slovenia have many green nature, forest, lakes, perfect for landscapes. This is my favorite place and I am back. In anytime of year is great to be here.

Now dandelion went from yellow flower to white. Amazing sunset with high clouds. I use lee filter big stopper and two lee ND soft grad 0.9 plus 0.6 this give me very long exposure 408 sec and darken a sky with two ND soft grad give me a good exposure on whole photo.

