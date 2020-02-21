Saint Pierre de Broughton, Canada by Jean-Francois Pidgeon

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

There is a hidden place with a river and waterfall about 5km from where I live where I like going back often. This time was during last winter and I had to reach the place using snowshoes. There is a big cliff not easy to manage in summer time, but even more hazardous during winter. This time my efforts were very much worth it since the waterfall was frozen, but still there was a bit of moving water visible at the base, and lots of nice icicles. I used a ND filter to manage a 10 seconds exposure time so the water would be nice and silky at the base of the icicles. The image carries a kind of magic to it and I very much like that mood! I managed to make quite a few images on this particular visit to the site but this is my favorite.