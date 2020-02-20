Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While driving along the southwestern coastline of Iceland, I came upon a spot where geothermal energy was being harnessed. There was heavy steam clouds whirling in the blowing air. In the far distance I could see a Lighthouse standing near the ocean's edge. I positioned myself to compose my scene with the bellowing steam clouds rising to one side and the Lighthouse juxtaposed to the other side of my frame.