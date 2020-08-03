All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Ice caves – the Amber Rooms of nature. This beautiful arrangement of blues allows a look back into the history of this glacier. The striking black lines tell a long rigmarole from past volcanic eruptions. Well knowing that this ice cave is volatile and fading. When I saw this ice cave in Alaska, the opening into the light was quite striking to me and I was attracted by the dark-to-white gradient. While the darks in the ice cave could tell us something about our history, they fade while we are not listening to them.