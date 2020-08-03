User Icon
Ice Cave, Alaska, USA by Rene Algesheimer

Ice caves – the Amber Rooms of nature. This beautiful arrangement of blues allows a look back into the history of this glacier. The striking black lines tell a long rigmarole from past volcanic eruptions. Well knowing that this ice cave is volatile and fading. When I saw this ice cave in Alaska, the opening into the light was quite striking to me and I was attracted by the dark-to-white gradient. While the darks in the ice cave could tell us something about our history, they fade while we are not listening to them.

