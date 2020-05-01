











Follow us Follow us

With the rise of a global pandemic occurring during a photography trip to Mongolia, Ian Plant found that a desert was the best place to be before the worst of it hit IAN PLANT

In February 2020 I traveled to Mongolia along with my good friend and colleague, fellow professional photographer Erez Marom. Our plan to visit Mongolia in winter was two years in the making. We were ready to go last year, but had to postpone at the last moment because of a personal health issue. So, we rescheduled the trip for this year. Health once again derailed our trip, although this time it was the rise of a global pandemic.

Coronavirus (more specifically Covid-19, which is the particular strain of coronavirus involved in the current outbreak) was very much on our minds leading up to our departure for Mongolia although, at the time, the outbreak was still largely confined to China. The situation changed dramatically once we arrived in Mongolia, with major ...