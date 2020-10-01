











With most locations having been photographed innumerable times, how can you reach for something new? Ian Plant discusses how to create a moment in time rather than just focus on a place Ian Plant

Since the very beginning, landscape photography has been indelibly intertwined with places. We seek out epic scenery, looking for photogenic and inspiring natural features to inspire viewers. Sure, great light is often part of the equation, but place is, in many ways, the focus of artistic endeavor.

Nowadays, more people than ever are photographing landscape locations, and it seems that most areas have already been found and photographed many times over. ‘Place’ has become, in many respects, synonymous with ‘been there, done that’. As we see the same places photographed over and over again, they cease to amaze and inspire us as they did when they were still a matter of first impression.

How can you break away from this? If you make ‘moment’, rather than ‘place’, the focus of your photography, then ...