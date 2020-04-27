Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In march 2017 with 3 friends I was in Iceland where in 7 days goes in the south of the island. Coming back to Reykjavík hour guide asked if we would to go in an hidden waterfall, a unique natural place that tourists doesn't know yet, him asked also to don't tag the place on social medias because him would to preserve this natural and uncontaminated natural place.

We accepted and leaved hour car in a small park and stardet to walk following a small river, after one kilomiter rocks wall became hig around us and in an other kilomiter of walk we found this great waterfall and nobody with us!

We found a small way to reach the back of waterfall and under the water I started taking photos in different compositions.

All of us published pics of this great place without sharing the place!