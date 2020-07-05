All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Together with my buddy Stefan we did a scouting tour to the area around the lake Edersee. It was our intention to check for some good spots for sunrise, sunset, milkyway, old trees and forests. So we started at this small but beautiful place. It is full with old gnarled beeches. We tried different compositions and I really like that one. It is fantastic to see the moss covered roots along with the fresh green leaps on the tree and fallen red leaps on the ground.