User Icon
You are at:»»»Hutewald Halloh, Bald Wildungen, Germany by Andre Abtmeyer

Hutewald Halloh, Bald Wildungen, Germany by Andre Abtmeyer

Views: 1,073
Forest Assignment

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Together with my buddy Stefan we did a scouting tour to the area around the lake Edersee. It was our intention to check for some good spots for sunrise, sunset, milkyway, old trees and forests. So we started at this small but beautiful place. It is full with old gnarled beeches. We tried different compositions and I really like that one. It is fantastic to see the moss covered roots along with the fresh green leaps on the tree and fallen red leaps on the ground.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®