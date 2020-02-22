View from Passo Giau, Dolomites, Italy by Peter Svoboda

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The scene unfolded in front of my camera at a far distance that morning in Dolomiten. I was enjoying the serene atmosphere in passo Giau and was prepared for shooting a different composition on the opposite side of the ridge while waiting for the first rays of the sun. Sun was slowly rising up in my chosen frame and I was still struggling with the huge mountain' shadow that appeared to create a rather uninteresting composition for me. While waiting for the first ray I got the feeling that my choice was not that great and I needed immediately to change my subject. Luckily there started beautiful light on the contrary side and mood soon close to Marmolada. I realized the layers of mountains interesting and the hut gave the story to it.