Waterfall Assignment

Husedalen, Kinsarvik, Norway by Alexandra Wesche

Views: 821


Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo shows one of the four beautiful waterfalls in the Nordic valley Husedalen. The walk is called the the Four Waterfalls Walk. The day was mostly overcast with occasional sunlight glancing through the clouds and enhancing the lush green vegetation. The fresh air and sounds of rushing water made this a very memorable experience. The power of water never fails to amaze me. Several attempts were necessary until the frothing water at the bottom of the fall framed the distant tree just right.

