Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After a long day on the trail I drove past a field of wildflowers coming out of Diamond Notch in the Catskill Mountains. I pulled over to catch the small dots of white and purple bobbing in the quiet twilight.

This edit is a bit of an experiment for me. I am trying to keep the dusky evening vibe while trying to bring forth the detail of of the buds in the sea of green. What success I achieved was through adjusting the color luminance to not drive up general exposure too much.