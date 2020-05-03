User Icon
Spring Colours Assignment

Hunter, New York, USA by Lydia Sudall

Hunter, New York, USA by Lydia Sudall
After a long day on the trail I drove past a field of wildflowers coming out of Diamond Notch in the Catskill Mountains. I pulled over to catch the small dots of white and purple bobbing in the quiet twilight.

This edit is a bit of an experiment for me. I am trying to keep the dusky evening vibe while trying to bring forth the detail of of the buds in the sea of green. What success I achieved was through adjusting the color luminance to not drive up general exposure too much.

