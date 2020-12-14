User Icon
Smooth Surroundings

Hummingen, Lolland, Denmark by Markus Seib

By on 0 Comments

Hummingen, Lolland, Denmark by Markus Seib
Views: 1,313

Picture Story

I discovered the poles on a midday walk along the coast of Lolland/Denmark and decided to come back for a sunset shooting using long exposure. I was there on vacation in June this year and had to take the weather as it was. Due to very stable conditions there were almost no clouds in the sky. So I was excited whether I will get an interesting photo. It was such a peaceful early summer evening. The setting sun covered the sea and the sky with constantly changing colours. The photo was taken right after sunset. It perfectly shows the quiet and meditative mood of the evening.

LPM Special Offer

