Picture Story

An overcast day in the redwoods of northern California. The small canopy of a rhododendron is dwarfed by the large redwood trees. Ferns line the base of the trees along the pathway. Scale in the image is provided by ferns and rhododendron. Wandering among the trees gives you a sense of how powerful nature is and how insignificant we are in the scheme of the universe. Capturing the immense height of the trees is difficult without some other thing providing the scale.