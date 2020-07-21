User Icon
You are at:»»»Humboldt Redwoods, California, USA by Douglas Parks

Humboldt Redwoods, California, USA by Douglas Parks

Views: 1,062
Forest Assignment

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

An overcast day in the redwoods of northern California. The small canopy of a rhododendron is dwarfed by the large redwood trees. Ferns line the base of the trees along the pathway. Scale in the image is provided by ferns and rhododendron. Wandering among the trees gives you a sense of how powerful nature is and how insignificant we are in the scheme of the universe. Capturing the immense height of the trees is difficult without some other thing providing the scale.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®