Doi Inthanon, in the province of Chiang Mai is Thailands highest mountain. There are at least a dozen spectacular waterfalls fairly easy to access by foot if you arrive by car. I was able to climb down from the a wooden terrace and wade into the river. I shot this image standing in the water. It was quite slippery and as everybody who has experience shooting waterfalls, the challenge is to keep the lens dry from the spray. The best season to visit the area is July and August when the terraced rice fields are green and photogenic. However, the waterfalls look good all year around.