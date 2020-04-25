User Icon
You are at:»»»Hraunfossar, Iceland by Richard Valenti

Hraunfossar, Iceland by Richard Valenti

Views: 825
Waterfall Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a month long trip to Iceland in winter I traveled the circumference of the island and many inland spots as well. The waterfalls at Hraunfossar run for at least 200 meters as they spill over a shelf. I decided rather than to simply photography the grandeur of the wide scene, to drill down and isolate a section of the falls. I put my 2x teleconverter to my 70-200mm lens to give me the reach I wanted. What I captured is an intimate image I call "the tree of life". To my eye, the waterfalls resembles a tree with it's extended branches. As we think of water as an essential element to living, the title seems to fit for me.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®