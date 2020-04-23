Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Rather than a single falls, Hraunfossar, in western Iceland is actually a series of waterfalls created by rivulets streaming out of a huge black lava field.

Easily accessible year round, we visited these majestic falls in both summer and winter. The aptly named falls (Hraun = Lava) reminded my wife of a piano keyboard. Utilizing my tripod-mounted Leicaflex SL-2 along with a 90mm lens, I concentrated on one area that I thought provided a balanced composition. An appropriately slow shutter speed (1/10 sec.) resulted in a silky blurring of the water.