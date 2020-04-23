User Icon
You are at:»»»Hraunfossar, Borgarfjordur, Iceland by Warren Krupsaw
Waterfall Assignment

Hraunfossar, Borgarfjordur, Iceland by Warren Krupsaw

By on 0 Comments

Hraunfossar, Borgarfjordur, Iceland by Warren Krupsaw
Views: 496


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Rather than a single falls, Hraunfossar, in western Iceland is actually a series of waterfalls created by rivulets streaming out of a huge black lava field.

Easily accessible year round, we visited these majestic falls in both summer and winter. The aptly named falls (Hraun = Lava) reminded my wife of a piano keyboard. Utilizing my tripod-mounted Leicaflex SL-2 along with a 90mm lens, I concentrated on one area that I thought provided a balanced composition. An appropriately slow shutter speed (1/10 sec.) resulted in a silky blurring of the water.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®