All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is a picture taken in year 2017. In 2017 I just purchased my first full frame camera and a wide angle lens and I would like to try o take some photos first time as a landscape photographer. I have friend who lives in Phoenix AZ, she invited me over to AZ and told me it might be a good idea to drive all the way up to Page to do photography.

Therefore, it was my first time driving by myself in dessert road for 4 hours, first time to have a "photographer schedule" to chase the sunrise and sunsets, and first time to try to be a landscape photographer using my brand new gear. I was at Horseshoe Bend, which is one of the most popular sites of interest in AZ. The site is easy to access, however, it might be difficult to find a good spot to set up your gears since first, there will always be tons of people here, second the best spot is always on the very edge of the cliff, which you need to be very careful about your own safety. In addition, this is a location which requires your widest lens. I used 16MM but I still feel this is not wide enough in my personal opninon.

I set up my tripod, and I noticed there were a group of photographers there discussing the details of settings and compositions. I asked for their permission to join their conversation and tried to learn something. By the time the sun started to set, I got my first "professional" image with my brand new gear. This picture has a very special meaning to me. During the past few years whenever I feel like it, I will take out the RAW image of this picture and try to re-process this pic with any new techniques I learned.