Picture Story

Our original plan for fall 2020 was to fly to New Mexico, attend some events, and then travel around the state for photography. Well, the events were called off, and New Mexico wanted visitors to quarantine for 2 weeks, so we cancelled that trip.

As an alternative, we decided to do a driving trip from Michigan across the northern states to Wyoming, stopping at some places we had not been to before, and spending a week in the Tetons, where we had only spent a couple days in 2011.

On the way, we stayed two nights in Keystone, SD, to see Mt. Rushmore and Custer State Park. Our first morning there, we were heading out toward the park to visit the locations that I had researched from home. We quickly passed by Horse Thief Lake, which was right beside the road. The water was calm and throwing a great reflection. I was just lucky that the sun was behind me, which is generally better for reflections. The lake wasn't on my list of places to visit that day, but it looked good so we stopped. The sky was cloudless, so it and the water made smooth surroundings to the lakeshore.