After an exhausting but an adventurous hike up the Hörschbach gorge on a nature trail, we arrived at the back Horschbach falls. On this trail we had to cross the creek several times and climb along muddy slopes and rocks to reach our destination. Actually, there are two cascades, which one of them can be triggered by a slider to get more water from a reservoir, in case of low water. Thanks to Nicole for joining me on this trip.