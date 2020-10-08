All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My friends and I went for a hike in the Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park. Starting at the western trailhead in the town of Hope, British Columbia, the Trail leads to, and through, the Othello Tunnels. The Othello Railway Tunnels were built through solid granite cliffs of the Coquihalla Gorge in the early 1900's, but due to washouts and rock slides, the route was closed in 1959. Now the historic tunnels are a favourite hiking destination within a provincial park. I visit often to take pictures of the changing seasons. This being the start of autumn, I kept looking for different species of mushrooms. I spotted these tiny Fairy Bonnets sitting on a moss-covered log on the ground, off the trail. To get a good shot, I had to practically crawl on the forest floor, sit hunched on my knees, and use the macro-function on my digital camera. In the end, I was pretty pleased with the result.